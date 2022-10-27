Another case filed in connection with BNP rally in Khulna, accusing 162

Politics

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:57 pm

Related News

Another case filed in connection with BNP rally in Khulna, accusing 162

Sheikh Zahidul Islam, president of the city’s Ward-18 Awami League unit, filed the case with Sonadanga Model Police Station on Wednesday night

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:57 pm
Photo: TBS/Awal Sheikh
Photo: TBS/Awal Sheikh

Another case has been filed by a leader of the ruling party in connection with clashes and vandalism taking place during the divisional mass rally of BNP in Khulna.

Sheikh Zahidul Islam, president of the city's Ward-18 Awami League, filed the case with Sonadanga Model Police Station on Wednesday night, said Momtazul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sonadanga Police Station.

Referring to the case statement, the OC said the names of 12 persons have been mentioned while 140 to 150 unknown persons have been accused in the case. No one has been arrested as all the accused are absconding.

It has been said in the case statement that during the BNP rally in Khulna on 22 October at noon, 10-12 Awami League leaders and activists were in the Shibbari area. At that time a procession of BNP activists attacked them with various indigenous weapons like chapati, ram da, sticks and stones, leaving Awami League activists injured and some motorcycles damaged.

Earlier, two cases were filed with Khulna Railway Police Station and Daulatpur Police Station on 22 October on charges of beating, assault, and vandalism, in connection with the mass rally, accusing 429.

Khulna Metropolitan BNP convenor Shafiqul Alam Manna said the Awami League tried to stop the rally. The police visited the houses of BNP leaders and threatened to sue them. Many were also arrested.

"On the day of the rally, armed Awami League activists with motorcycles conducted drills and shouted slogans with obscene, ugly abuse throughout the day. Public transport was already shut down. Those, who were out of their homes to address urgent work in the almost immobilized city, were also scared by the frenzied activity of the Awami League terrorists. Even after complaining about this, no police station is recording any case from us," he added.

He said, "We cannot be put down by false cases."

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP rally / BNP divisional rally / Khulna

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

14h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin watches first N drill since war

Putin watches first N drill since war

2h | Videos
Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

3h | Videos
Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

3h | Videos
T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question