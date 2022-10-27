Another case filed in connection with BNP rally in Khulna, accusing 162

Another case has been filed by a leader of the ruling party in connection with clashes and vandalism taking place during the divisional mass rally of BNP in Khulna.

Sheikh Zahidul Islam, president of the city's Ward-18 Awami League, filed the case with Sonadanga Model Police Station on Wednesday night, said Momtazul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sonadanga Police Station.

Referring to the case statement, the OC said the names of 12 persons have been mentioned while 140 to 150 unknown persons have been accused in the case. No one has been arrested as all the accused are absconding.

It has been said in the case statement that during the BNP rally in Khulna on 22 October at noon, 10-12 Awami League leaders and activists were in the Shibbari area. At that time a procession of BNP activists attacked them with various indigenous weapons like chapati, ram da, sticks and stones, leaving Awami League activists injured and some motorcycles damaged.

Earlier, two cases were filed with Khulna Railway Police Station and Daulatpur Police Station on 22 October on charges of beating, assault, and vandalism, in connection with the mass rally, accusing 429.

Khulna Metropolitan BNP convenor Shafiqul Alam Manna said the Awami League tried to stop the rally. The police visited the houses of BNP leaders and threatened to sue them. Many were also arrested.

"On the day of the rally, armed Awami League activists with motorcycles conducted drills and shouted slogans with obscene, ugly abuse throughout the day. Public transport was already shut down. Those, who were out of their homes to address urgent work in the almost immobilized city, were also scared by the frenzied activity of the Awami League terrorists. Even after complaining about this, no police station is recording any case from us," he added.

He said, "We cannot be put down by false cases."