AL turned Bangladesh into 'hell': BNP

Politics

UNB
05 March, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 06:34 pm

Related News

AL turned Bangladesh into 'hell': BNP

"When I go to court, I don't find any other people rather than our party's ones. Many of them aren't even our leaders. They're only our supporters but there're many cases against them," said Fakhrul

UNB
05 March, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 06:34 pm
AL turned Bangladesh into &#039;hell&#039;: BNP

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that the Awami League government has turned Bangladesh into a 'hell'.

"When I go to court, I don't find any other people rather than our party's ones. Many of them aren't even our leaders. They're only our supporters but there're many cases against them," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said their party leaders and followers have also been subjected to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and various repressive acts.

"They (BNP followers) are being picked up and then either shot dead or maimed…The country where people remain satisfied with little things has been taken to an awful suffocating situation," he lamented

Jatiyatabadi Help Cell arranged the programme at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) to provide financial assistance to the family members of some victims of enforced disappearance.

Besides, 'Shaheed Nurul Alam Stipend' was given to the children of 15 families of those who were made disappeared, abducted and tortured during the rule of the current government.

Fakhrul hoped that the current situation will be over very soon. "I hope this darkness will be removed as people are waking up."

He also believes that the young people will come forward to bring back a truly democratic system ending the darkness within a very short time.

"Let's move forward towards that goal by forging unity and uniting people. We'll surely be able to establish the government of people by defeating the current authoritarian and fascist regime," the BNP leader said.

He warned that those who were involved in the enforced disappearances and unlawful killings will be put on trial someday. "Every person of the Awami League who are responsible for creating the horrible situation in the country will be identified and tried. People will bring them to justice."

Fakhrul said repressive and unlawful acts continue to happen in a country where there is no democracy. "So, we have to bring back democracy. We must get rid of this situation in the interest of the country and its people."

Pointing to the missing family members, the BNP secretary general said in an emotional voice that he feels guilty seeing the plight, mental trauma and financial hardship of them and their children. "There're families that are facing difficulties to pay for their children's education and treatment as we couldn't stand by their side in that way."

He urged their party leaders to take the issue seriously and create a special fund for bearing at least the education cost of the children of those who fell victims to enforced disappearance.

Some family members of the victims of enforced disappearance also spoke at the programme narrating the sufferings and ordeals they are going through losing their near and dear ones.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Awami League (AL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female Black-necked Stork runs to take-off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-necked Stork: Why the legendary carrier of baby raises fewer chicks? 

7h | Panorama
Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

6h | Wheels
Polestar unveils O2 convertible concept EV

Polestar unveils O2 convertible concept EV

3h | Features
Photo Caption : Even as typewriters near extinction, a few like Md Mohsin still show up with their tool of choice at the capital’s DC office premises. Photo: Mumit M

Typists: Swansong of a dying breed

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

3h | Videos
Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

3h | Videos
Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

3h | Videos
Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last