AL takes elaborate programmes on Six-Point Day

The Bangladesh Awami League, its associate bodies and like-minded socio-cultural organisations have drawn up elaborate programmes to mark the historic Six-Point Day tomorrow.

The AL's programmes include hoisting of the national and party flags atop the Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi and central office in the capital and all unit offices across the country early in the morning.

Leaders and workers of AL and its front organisations will place wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait at the Bangabandhu Bhaban at 7am.

Besides, the Awami League will organise a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city at 3:30pm tomorrow to mark the day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, will chair the discussion.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, in a statement today, urged all district, city, upazila, municipality, union and ward units of the party and its associate and like-minded bodies as well as the people to observe the day across the country in a befitting manner through different programmes keeping similarity with the central ones.

He also advised all to maintain proper health rules while attending the programmes.