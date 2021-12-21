AL to sell nomination forms for 219 UPs from 23 Dec

Awami League will sell nomination forms for 219 union parishads from 23-25 December as Election Commission has announced schedule of the polls.

Aspiring candidates can collect the forms from Awami League Central Office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city between 10:30am and 5pm, said a party press release.

The AL has also asked the aspiring candidates to strictly maintain all Covid-safety protocols during the collection and submission of the nomination forms.

The party has also asked all the candidates to bring their National Identity Cards (NIDs) to collect the nomination forms.