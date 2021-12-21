AL to sell nomination forms for 219 UPs from 23 Dec

Politics

BSS
21 December, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 08:40 pm

Related News

AL to sell nomination forms for 219 UPs from 23 Dec

Aspiring candidates can collect nomination forms for 219 union parishads from 23-25 December

BSS
21 December, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 08:40 pm
AL to sell nomination forms for 219 UPs from 23 Dec

Awami League will sell nomination forms for 219 union parishads from 23-25 December as Election Commission has announced schedule of the polls. 

Aspiring candidates can collect the forms from Awami League Central Office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city between 10:30am and 5pm, said a party press release.

The AL has also asked the aspiring candidates to strictly maintain all Covid-safety protocols during the collection and submission of the nomination forms.

The party has also asked all the candidates to bring their National Identity Cards (NIDs) to collect the nomination forms. 

Bangladesh / Top News

AL / UP polls / UP Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

6h | Features
Our workers have long faced harassment and suffered the consequences for lack of skills in foreign countries. This needs to change. Photo: Mumit M

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

8h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

10h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

4h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

4h | Videos
Solar desalination project shows promise in the coast

Solar desalination project shows promise in the coast

4h | Videos
New street food item in Dhaka

New street food item in Dhaka

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 