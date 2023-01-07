AL keeps doors of dialogue open: Razzaque

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque today said talks may be held with BNP over the polls as the ruling party has kept the doors of dialogue open.

"Dialogue can be held to bring BNP in the next parliamentary elections. Any problem can be solved through dialogue," he said, addressing a function at Madhupur Shaheed Smrity High School at Madhupur in the district, marking the golden jubilee and reunion of the school.

Noting that the next national polls will be held in time in a free and fair manner as per the country's constitution, Razzaque said it matters nothing whether BNP comes to the election or not.

"We will try till the last stage, so that BNP takes part in the polls," he added.

Speaking about the international acceptability of the elections, the agriculture minister said, of course, the election will be accepted by the international communities, because they will consider the situation and the government's sincerity.

Madhupur Shaheed Smrity High School Management Committee President Nur Rahman presided over the function while Tangail Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jasim Uddin Haider, Attritional Superintend of Police (crime) Sharfuddin, Madhupur Upazila Parishad Chairman Sanwar Alam Khan Babu, upazila AL President Khandoker Shafi Uddin Moni, Pourasabha Mayor Siddique Hossain Khan and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shamima Yeasmin spoke at the function, among others.