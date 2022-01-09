AL to join president’s EC formation talks on 17 Jan

The ruling Awami League (AL) is going to join the ongoing presidential talks on the formation of a new Election Commission (EC) around 4pm on 17 January, its spokesperson said after receiving President Abdul Hamid's invitation.

"A 10-member delegation, led by the party chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the dialogue at the Bangabhaban," Awami League's Office Secretary Biplob Barua told The Business Standard.

With the tenure of the current Election Commission (EC), led by the Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda expiring on 14 February, the president started inviting registered political parties from 2 December for talks to form a new one.

So far, a total of 16 political parties have joined the talks while eight parties have boycotted0, including BNP, JSD, Biplobi Workers' Party, Bangladesh Muslim League (BML), Bangladesh Communist Party (CPB), Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Basad) and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Regarding the presidential talks, the BNP has said their priority is a neutral polls-time government and therefore they are not interested to talk about the formation of the Election Commission.

According to the EC data, a total of 39 political parties are registered, of which the president has invited 32 parties to the talks.

Most of the parties that attended the talks, have called for the formulation of a law on EC formation according to the Article 118 of the constitution.

Addressing the matter, the Law Minister Anisul Huq recently said, "We do not have enough time to enact a law."

From the minister's response political leaders are assuming that another Election Commission is set to be formed through a search committee.

A similar initiative of presidential talks with the political parties ahead of the formation of a new EC was also taken in 2012 and 2016.

Govt's impartiality more important than EC's efficiency: KSJL

Joining the presidential talks on Sunday, Krishak Sramik Janata League (KSJL) Founder Abdul Kader Siddique said that the government's impartial role is more important than the efficiency of the Election Commission.

The 9-member KSJL delegation placed a six-point proposal including the enacting of a law regarding EC formation.

If the formulation of a new law is not possible within the time frame, the party suggested that a five-member commission, including two women, be formed and the individuals are picked on the basis of their credibility and patriotism.

The KSJL further called for an independent Election Commission.