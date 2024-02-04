AL to begin nomination form selling for reserved seats Tuesday

Politics

BSS
04 February, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 09:27 pm

Related News

AL to begin nomination form selling for reserved seats Tuesday

BSS
04 February, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 09:27 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League. Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League. Photo: Collected

Awami League will begin selling nomination forms for elections to reserved women seats of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad from Tuesday and it will be continued till Thursday (8 February).

Nomination forms can be collected from AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office on the three days from 10am to 4pm and can be submitted there, said a press release today.

Photocopy of NID will be required for nomination form collection.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Forms must be submitted by 4pm on Thursday (February 8), the release added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League (AL) / reserved seats

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The FL1 captures one&#039;s gaze aggressively, with stylings one may call a watered-down version of the FL5 Civic Type-R. Photo: Akif Hamid

2022 Honda Civic FL1: Redefining the notion of a driver's car

7h | Wheels
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Phoenix-like petals

7h | Features
Patches of dirt and trash have been gradually replaced with patches of green by the Gulshan lake as a result of Mahmud Rahman’s initiative. Photo: Rajib Dhar

55 Kodomtola: Greening the Gulshan Lakeside

14h | Panorama
Some startups are trying hard to come up with working models, or Sewbots, that can handle the delicate job of sewing. However, experts say it is not a match for apparel workers. Photo: Collected

Will AI replace apparel workers?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

8m | Videos
Jaiswal's story will inspire young cricketers

Jaiswal's story will inspire young cricketers

1h | Videos
Is this US attack to cover up the massacre of Gaza?

Is this US attack to cover up the massacre of Gaza?

3h | Videos
66 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

66 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

4h | Videos