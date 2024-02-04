AL to begin nomination form selling for reserved seats Tuesday

Awami League will begin selling nomination forms for elections to reserved women seats of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad from Tuesday and it will be continued till Thursday (8 February).

Nomination forms can be collected from AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office on the three days from 10am to 4pm and can be submitted there, said a press release today.

Photocopy of NID will be required for nomination form collection.

Forms must be submitted by 4pm on Thursday (February 8), the release added.