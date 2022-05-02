AL asks nomination seekers to collect forms for local body’s polls

Awami League has asked the party's nomination aspirants to collect forms to get nominations for taking part in the upazila parisahd, municipality and union parishad polls announced by the Election Commission (EC).

Forms can be collected from May 5 to May 11 between 10.30am and 5.30pm and properly filled up forms along with required papers will have to be submitted within the same timeframe, said a press release.

Nomination seekers will have to collect forms from AL President's Dhanmondi political office here. Forms will have to be submitted at the same place.

The EC announced polls to three upazila parishads, six municipalities and 135 union parishads (Ups) under 8th phase.

Nomination seekers will have to bring a photocopy of their national identity cards for collecting forms.