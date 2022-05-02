4 killed in AL infighting over establishing supremacy in Kushtia

At least 20 others were injured, of whom the condition of eight people is critical

Photo: Prothom Alo
Photo: Prothom Alo

On the eve of Eid, four people have been killed in a clash between two factions of the Awami League over establishing dominance in Sadar upazila of Kushtia. 

At least 20 others have been injured, of whom the condition of eight people is critical, reports Prothom Alo quoting hospital sources.

The incident took place in Asthanagar village of Jhaudia union of Sadar upazila on Monday afternoon (2 May), said Kushtia Superintendent of Police Khairul Alam confirming the casualties. 

Police said the four people succumbed to their injuries from sharp weapons.

The deceased were identified as Kashem Ali, 50, Laltu Mandal, 30, Rahim Malitha, 50, and Matiar Mandal, 40, of Asthanagar village.

According to police and locals, the clash took place between followers of Jhaudia Union Awami League president Keramat Ullah and former Awami League-backed Union Parishad member Fazlur Rahman.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Islamic University Police Station Mostafizur Rahman Ratan said that there was a long-standing dispute between Keramat Ullah and Fazlu Mandal over establishing dominance in the area. 

The clash between the two factions started at around 5pm this afternoon. The two sides clashed with sticks and sharp weapons.

Locals said three of the dead were supporters of Fazlu Mandal and one was a supporter of Keramat Ullah. The critically injured have been admitted to Kushtia General Hospital.

In this regard, Sadar Upazila Awami League President ASM Akhtaruzzaman Masum said that the clashes took place in the Jhaudia area due to long-standing social conflict and domination. This is not a partisan conflict.

Senior officials including Superintendent of Police Khairul Alam went to the spot. OC Mostafizur Rahman said police were conducting operations to arrest those involved in the clashes. Additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid further clashes.

