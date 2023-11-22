12 Commonwealth countries may send observers during JS polls: Quader

Twelve Commonwealth member nations may send observers during the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today.

"It seems, through the discussions, that 12 Commonwealth member nations will send an observer team to monitor the 12th national elections," he said after a meeting with representatives of the Commonwealth pre-election assessment mission today (22 November) at Awami League's Tejgaon office.

A pre-election assessment team from the Commonwealth arrived in Dhaka on Saturday (18 November) afternoon on a five-day visit to observe the pre-election scenario leading up to the twelfth parliamentary election scheduled for 7 January 2024.

"Despite so much propaganda, the Commonwealth representatives have shown interest in the elections. Talking to them, it seems that they may send observers. This is a positive thing," he added.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the election would not be one-sided just because the BNP said they would walk out of the polls.

"Many parties will take part in the election. The decision for the elections cannot revolve around one party," he added.

He also said the BNP's participation in the Jatiya Sangsad polls is their democratic choice.

"The Awami League is in favour of peaceful elections," Quader added.

When asked about the opinions of foreign observers, Quader said, "I have not heard any negative opinion from the foreigners so far. We are not too bothered by their opinions either."

Regarding the finalisation of Awami League's candidates, Quader said, "The Awami League's nomination process is democratic.

"The ruling government has connected the Election Commission to the legal framework and made reforms in the country's electoral system through parliamentary laws," he added.

The AL general secretary said the steps taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for free and fair elections are commendable.