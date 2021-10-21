Political patronage of communalism must stop: TIB executive director

Bangladesh

Communalism is spreading in the country because of political patronage, which must be stopped, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, said at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"It's a matter of grave concern. Those who have power to change are taking advantage from these groups. As a result, the desired change is not taking place.

"Violence on minorities happens in the country frequently in the same way. Various communal groups have received political patronage at various times. Had justice been ensured following previous instances, such communal violence wouldn't have been repeated," Iftekharuzzaman said while replying to a question about giving party nominations to the instigators of communal violence at the press conference on a study titled "Access of marginalised communities to public services: an assessment of accountability mechanisms."

"Despite the attacks on minorities, political forces have been hesitant to pursue the perpetrators. The collusion of these groups with political forces has muddled the situation even more," he added.

He also said the decision to include Islam as the state religion is contradictory to the basic spirit of Bangladesh's Liberation War and its Constitution.

