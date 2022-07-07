Policeman killed in Mohammadpur road crash

A policeman has been killed on Thursday in a road accident when a cow-laden truck hit him in Mohammadpur area of the city.

Deceased Roton Hossain, 21, was a constable of Bangladesh Police's Special Protection and Security Battalion (SPbn) unit.

Meraz Islam, assistant superintendent of police at SPbn, told The Business Standard that the accident took place at 10:30 pm Thursday at the Mohammadpur Beribadh road in Dhaka.