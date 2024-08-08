Police yet to resume duty in Chattogram

In response to the order from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), members of police in Chattogram are yet to resume their duties as of this (8 August) evening.

However, senior officials are currently engaged in talks with junior officers to persuade them to return to duty, said Mohammad Saiful Islam, commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).

He said, "We hope the officers will join duty by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. We held meetings and had fruitful discussions about their demands. We are trying our best to bring them back to duty as soon as possible, as people are suffering due to security lapses."

"We are optimistic that the officers will resume their duties by tomorrow or the day after," Commissioner Saiful Islam stated.

He went on to say, "We have held productive discussions with them regarding their concerns. The public is facing difficulties due to the security gaps, so we are working diligently to resolve this issue and bring them back to work as quickly as possible."

CMP officials claimed that many officers have already agreed to return to duty and have gone back to their police stations. But it could not be confirmed officially.

A total of eight police stations in Chattogram were attacked by miscreants soon after the fall of the Hasina government on Monday (5 August). Miscreants vandalised the stations, looted arms, and set them on fire, burning many valuables and important documents to ashes.

The officials escaped from the stations to save their lives and have not returned to duty since then.

On Wednesday afternoon, junior officers, from constables to sub-inspectors, staged demonstrations in front of CMP headquarters, presenting an 11-point demand.

