Police worked efficiently to fight militancy: IGP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 08:51 pm

The Bangladesh Police have shown efficiency and competency in dealing with militancy in the country, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun. 

"While the whole world is struggling to deal with militancy, Bangladesh Police have shown considerable skills and capability in combating militancy," said the IGP at a reception organised by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at Rajarbagh Police Lines Auditorium on Sunday.

Besides, the law and order situation in the country is stable as everyone has worked with sincerity, as a result of which foreign currency is being earned and the country is making development. Police stations should be a shelter for everyone when they are in danger. Even though everyone works from 9am to 5pm, police stations never close, he added.

Addressing the policemen, the IGP said, "The way you have contributed to achieving the trust of people, you must work to sustain it in the future. At present, because of 999, people believe that their problems would be solved by the police."

The police boss further said, "The DMP is the biggest unit of Bangladesh Police. How tirelessly DMP works is visible to all at home and abroad. We have always supported the DMP and will continue doing so in the future."

DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said, "If the DMP works well, the whole country will run well. When a crime is committed in Dhaka city, DMP officers do not rest until it is uncovered. Whatever the circumstance is, DMP will work with strong determination."

