Police week kicks off Sunday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the five-day event at Rajarbagh Police Lines Ground this morning

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police Week 2022 is starting Sunday with the slogan "Skilled police, prosperous country, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh".

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the five-day event at Rajarbagh Police Lines Ground this morning.

She will observe and greet the parade of various contingents and flag bearers of the police, being present at the annual police parade programme.

This year's annual police parade will be led by Superintendent of Police Md Saleh Uddin.

Through various sessions of the police week, the next year's work plan will be determined by reviewing the activities of the past year. Besides, various demands will be raised by the police in the conference with the home minister and other senior officers.

These include the establishment of a separate department, the formation of a separate medical corps in the police, the establishment of specialized training institutes, the deployment of police in foreign missions and the addition of more members to the Armed Police Battalion.

The police headquarters said that every event of the week will be held in accordance with the hygiene rules. Covid-19 test of the participating police members has already been done.

On the occasion of Police Week, various medals – Bangladesh Police Medal, Bangladesh Police Medal-Service, President Police Medal, and President Police Medal-Service – will be given to 230 police personnel for the years 2020 and 2021.

On this occasion, President Abdul Hamid will address senior police officers. Besides, the officers will call on the chief justice, other ministers including the home minister, cabinet secretary, and inspector general of police, said Md Kamruzzaman, Assistant Inspector General of Police at the Police Headquarters.

Shield parade, distribution of prizes like arms and drug recovery, the reunion of police officers working with retired police officers etc.

There will also be programmes like shield parade, prize distribution for recognition of arms and drugs seizure, and reunion of former and current police officers.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

