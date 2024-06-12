Police successfully curbed terrorism, militancy: IGP

UNB
12 June, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 08:43 pm

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. File photo
Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. File photo

Police have been able to control terrorism and militant activities through performing their duties with professionalism that led to a stable environment in the country, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said today (12 June).

The IGP made the remarks during his address at the Quarterly Conference of the Police Headquarters, held at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Dhaka's Rajarbagh Police Lines.

Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Md Atiqul Islam presented an overview of the national crime statistics for the January-March 2024 quarter at the conference.

In his speech, the IGP emphasised that the police should not become complacent and must continue to work with greater professionalism for the welfare of the country and its people.

He said terrorism is currently under control in the country.

Abdullah Al-Mamun instructed field-level police officers to remain vigilant against any potential threats from terrorists.

The police chief also highlighted that the dedication and sincerity of the police force have earned them the trust of the public.

He urged police officers to maintain this positive standing.

The IGP expressed satisfaction with the increased conviction rates in criminal cases.

The event was attended by Additional IGP (Administration) Md. Kamrul Ahsan, head of the Special Branch (SB) Additional IGP Md Monirul Islam, among others.
 

