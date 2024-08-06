Police stations in Dhaka, other districts left vacant after arson attacks

The SP Office in Sylhet was vandalised and torched yesterday. Photo: TBS

Most police stations and law enforcement offices in Dhaka and several other districts remained vacant today (6 August) following vandalism and arson attacks yesterday after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country.

Photo: TBS

Policemen at the Rajarbagh Police Lines refused to join duty and were seen chanting slogans at the station this morning.

In Dhaka, police were noticeably absent from Dhaka Metropolitan Police Headquarters, the Detective Branch, and most police stations today.

In front of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Dhaka's Minto Road on 6 August. Photo: TBS

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Police announced a boycott of duty presenting a nine-point demand including compensation for the families of deceased officers.

In Chattogram, angry mob vandalised and looted Kotwali Police Station for three hours and then set the station ablaze yesterday (5 August). At least 80 officials escaped by cutting through the window grill.

"Shortly after 4:30pm, a group of miscreants smashed the glass door of the building and forced their way inside. They ransacked all rooms of the three-story building, breaking into the armory and stealing all weapons, constable Sumon Barua of the police station told The Business Standard today (6 August).

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Saiful Islam told TBS that five police stations in the city were attacked by miscreants.

The commissioner stated that hundreds of officers sustained injuries during the attacks on the police stations, and a significant number of weapons were stolen.

He further disclosed that Kotwali, Sadarghat, Double Mooring, Patenga, EPZ, and Pahartali police stations suffered extensive damage due to fire.

In Cumilla, a volatile situation erupted in Titas Police Station when a mob surrounded the station last afternoon. Police then started firing indiscriminately, leaving at least 30 people injured with bullets. The army rescued the officers stuck there.

Following the evacuation of police personnel, the crowd torched both the Titas Police Station and the adjacent market. As two guards of the station attempted to flee the scene through a rear exit, they were captured and beaten to death by the mob.

Titas Police Station in Cumilla was set on fire yesterday. Photo: TBS

Citing the officer-in-charge, Titas Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sumaiya Momin said today that the police station has been completely looted.

The situation remains too volatile to return to the station, which has been entirely destroyed, he added.

Sylhet city began to show signs of normalcy today with increased traffic flow. However, traffic police officers were absent on streets, and the city's police stations remained empty.

The superintendent of police's office, Kotwali Police Station, various police outposts and other government establishments were set on fire yesterday.

No policemen were seen in these establishments today.

Sylhet District Police Super Abdul Mannan could not be reached over phone for comments on the current situation.

In Bogura, all the members of police in the sadar upazila have been attached to the district police lines.

A complete absence of police and traffic police on the streets of the district was witnessed today.

Kotwali Police station in Faridpur was torched yesterday. Photo: TBS

The office of the superintendent of police was also found closed.

Wishing anonymity, sources in the police department confirmed the total evacuation of all personnel in the upazila. Additionally, the seven police outposts in Bogura Sadar have been emptied of officers.

An officer of Bogura Sadar Police Station said the station was set ablaze yesterday, resulting in the destruction of important files.

Kotwali Police Station in Faridpur remained vacant today. Photo: TBS

He said district headquarters' police have been relocated to a secure location.

However, police forces in the other 11 upazilas of the districts remained stationed at their respective posts.

In Faridpur, three police stations, including the sadar police, were vandalised and torched yesterday, resulting in the evacuation of all police personnel.

The absence of police officers caused widespread anxiety and fear among residents across the district regarding their security. Most of the police stations in the district remained vacant today.