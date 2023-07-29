Police recover 6 explosives near Aminbazar

Bangladesh

IED is a homemade explosive device constructed in ways other than conventional military or commercial explosives

Police recovered six IEDs near Aminbazar. Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS
Police recovered six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near Shah Alam Filling Station in Aminbazar at around 2:15pm today (29 July). 

IED is a homemade explosive device constructed in ways other than conventional military or commercial explosives. 

The law enforcement agency earlier cordoned off the spot where the IEDs were found after hearing the sounds of several blasts. 

The IEDs, wrapped in red tape, were placed in a bag.

The IEDs were in a black bag. Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS
Earlier, all Dhaka-bound vehicles were blocked in Savar for some time. 

