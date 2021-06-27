Police quiz Pori Moni

Actor Shamsunnahar Srity, popularly known as Pori Moni today was quizzed by the police over the case she filed against businessmen Nasiruddin Mahmud, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and few others.

According to the police, Pori Moni was summoned to Saval Model Police Station for interrogation as part of their investigation into the case.

Abdullah Hil Kafi, additional superintendent of police of Savar Circle (Dhaka district), confirmed it to The Business Standard.

Earlier on 14 June, Pori Moni filed a case with Savar Police Station against real-estate businessman Nasir, her friend Omi, and four unnamed people.

The same day, a team of Detective Branch of police carried out a raid on a house in Uttara Sector-1, and arrested Nasir and Omi.

Later the Criminal Investigation Department arrested six associates of Omi in connection with a human trafficking case.

The police seized four luxurious cars owned by Omi, 395 passports, documents of assets, credit cards, 22 hard discs of computers and some stamps.