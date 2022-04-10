Police provide housing to 400 homeless families marking Mujib Year

Bangladesh Police (BP) has provided housing facilities to total 400 homeless families from across the country marking Mujib Year -- a year of celebrations for the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday virtually inaugurated the handover ceremony of the 400 homes built by the force for the needy in different locations of the country.

She, attending the same event, also kicked off the operation of dedicated service desks for women, children, elderly and disabled people in around 659 police stations of the country.

The programme was held at Dhaka Metropolitan Police Lines, Rajarbagh, Dhaka, while all the police stations, police ranges and police lines were connected to it.

The prime minister thanked all concerned for the initiatives and asked police personnel to render services at the grassroots so the masses can trust the police force that they will get services from the law enforcers whenever they want.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Senior Secretary of Public Security Division at Home Ministry Md Akhter Hossain spoke on the occasion while Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed gave the welcome the address.

IGP Benazir said, "We are set to build 520 houses across the country under this initiative. Today we handed over 400 houses – each 415 sq-ft -- ending the first phase."

The houses, which were built with standard modern construction materials, are earthquake and hot resistance, he added.

He said, "The service desk was started on a trial basis from January 2020.

"So far, a total of 363,168 men, women, children, and disabled people have been assisted through this initiative."

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, said, "Not a single person in the country would be homeless. Everyone will live with dignity."

