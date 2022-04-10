Police provide housing to 400 homeless families marking Mujib Year

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 03:18 pm

Related News

Police provide housing to 400 homeless families marking Mujib Year

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 03:18 pm
Representational Image. Photo: BSS
Representational Image. Photo: BSS

Bangladesh Police (BP) has provided housing facilities to total 400 homeless families from across the country marking Mujib Year -- a year of celebrations for the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday virtually inaugurated the handover ceremony of the 400 homes built by the force for the needy in different locations of the country.

She, attending the same event, also kicked off the operation of dedicated service desks for women, children, elderly and disabled people in around 659 police stations of the country. 

The programme was held at Dhaka Metropolitan Police Lines, Rajarbagh, Dhaka, while all the police stations, police ranges and police lines were connected to it.

The prime minister thanked all concerned for the initiatives and asked police personnel to render services at the grassroots so the masses can trust the police force that they will get services from the law enforcers whenever they want.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Senior Secretary of Public Security Division at Home Ministry Md Akhter Hossain spoke on the occasion while Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed gave the welcome the address.

IGP Benazir said, "We are set to build 520 houses across the country under this initiative. Today we handed over 400 houses – each 415 sq-ft -- ending the first phase."

The houses, which were built with standard modern construction materials, are earthquake and hot resistance, he added.

He said, "The service desk was started on a trial basis from January 2020.

"So far, a total of 363,168 men, women, children, and disabled people have been assisted through this initiative."

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, said, "Not a single person in the country would be homeless. Everyone will live with dignity."
 

Top News

Bangladesh police / police / Homes for the homeless / Mujib Year / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / IGP Benazir Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most SME entrepreneurs live in rural areas; but unfortunately, banks do not have enough branches in those areas. Photo: Mumit M

CMSMEs have much better repayment records than big borrowers. Then why don’t banks lend to them?

2h | Panorama
Adorned with golden dabka work in maroon red velvet, the pair named ‘Mirah Jutti’ is the brand’s best selling product. Photos: Courtesy

Jutti: A handcrafted Mughal finesse

4h | Mode
During the dry season when the water level recedes, the workers collectively extract more than a 100 tonnes of coal each day. Photo: Mumit M

Standing in the shallow waters of Someshwari, these miners find coal

4h | Panorama
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

6h | Videos
Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

6h | Videos
Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

6h | Videos
Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!