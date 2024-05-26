Police lift Mayor Annisul Huq Road's illegal parking curse

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 10:53 pm

The road sees a daily traffic volume of 3,500-4,000 trucks and covered vans, significantly exceeding its designated parking capacity. File Photo: UNB
The road sees a daily traffic volume of 3,500-4,000 trucks and covered vans, significantly exceeding its designated parking capacity. File Photo: UNB

Severe traffic congestion, long lines of trucks and covered vans on both sides of the road, and sporadic vehicle movement were regular occurrences on Mayor Annisul Huq Road, adjacent to Sat Rasta in Dhaks'a Tejgaon.

However, recent efforts by Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon Traffic Division have addressed the issue, eliminating long lines of parked trucks and easing commutes for many residents.

The root of the problem was the limited capacity of the designated truck stand on the road, accommodating only 700-800 vehicles, while around 4,000 trucks use it daily. Garages on either side and parked broken-down trucks further restricted traffic flow.

To address the issue, a collaborative effort was initiated. A meeting between the Bangladesh Truck and Covered Van Driver Worker Federation, city corporation officials, and traffic police resulted in a designated parking window from 7pm to 10pm and a single-lane parking allowance on Fridays and Saturdays.

"We have implemented a new parking scheme. We have restored order on the road with the cooperation of the driver and worker federation. Mayor Annisul Huq Road is important to the city, and we are committed to keeping it clear for traffic flow," said Tejgaon Division Deputy Police Commissioner Mostak Ahmed.

Bangladesh Truck and Covered Van Drivers Worker Federation President Monir Talukdar said, "We are requesting additional designated parking space from the government. We appreciate the opportunity to cooperate with traffic police for a solution."

"There is no longer traffic congestion on this road. The number of parked vehicles has also decreased significantly," said Nur Alam, a resident of Tejgaon who frequently uses the road.

Previously, in 2015, the then-mayor Annisul Huq successfully cleared the road of illegal parking. However, the issue re-emerged after his passing. Currently, the road sees a daily traffic volume of 3,500-4,000 trucks and covered vans, significantly exceeding its designated parking capacity.

