Police disperse New Market traders to keep vehicular movement normal on Mirpur Road

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has dispersed a crowd of New Market traders who tried to take position on the capital's Mirpur Road this (20 April) morning.

Vehicular movement returned to normal on the Nilkhet-Science Lab route, after a whole day of chaos following the clash between Dhaka College students and the shop owners, as law enforcers did not allow any of them to take the streets on Wednesday.

The conflict between shopkeepers, students and police yesterday (19 April) left at least one person dead and more than 50 injured.

The deceased was identified as Nahid Hasan, 18, said Bachchu Mia, who is in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

Nahid, who used to work for a courier service company located in the Bata Signal area, died while being treated at DMCH, the police official said.

The reason for the clashes was still confusing with different parties making different claims.

It all began in the form of an argument after some Dhaka College students reportedly refused to pay bills at a restaurant on Monday night, according to the New Market traders. The argument quickly took a violent turn and exploded around midnight.

But, a police source citing CCTV footage said the conflict began after employees of two fast-food shops in New Market got into an altercation where the Dhaka College students joined later.

At one point the argument turned violent and reports of students being injured spread in the area, resulting in Dhaka College students coming out on the road.

The clash

On Monday, the clashes stopped after the police intervened around midnight.

However, the fight resumed the next morning and continued sporadically throughout the day, injuring dozens including students, shopkeepers, pedestrians, hawkers, and journalists. At one point an ambulance was vandalised as well.

The students alleged that the police targeted them rather than trying to bring the clash to a halt.

Nearly two hours after the clashes resumed yesterday, the police intervened and fired tear shells at the students. The shopkeepers were seen throwing bricks and stones toward the students while standing right next to the police officers. The students at this point backtracked for a while only to come back later.

The students allegedly lit up a portion of the Noorjahan Market on fire.

In the meantime, Dhaka College authorities announced that the institution will remain closed till 5 May. They also asked students to leave their residential hall.

But the students refused to accept the authorities' decision and declared they will continue the fight.

On their behalf, Ismail Samrat, the main coordinator of the 7 college movement, announced a protest in Nilkhet at 11 am on Wednesday.

The shopkeepers have demanded compensation for the damages done to their businesses during the clash.

Helal Uddin, president of the Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association, said the damages could be worth hundreds of crores of taka due to the closure of the markets before Eid.

Meanwhile, most of the injured have been treated at nearby hospitals.

"Since Tuesday morning, at least 50 people have been treated at DMCH," Bachchu Mia said, adding that most suffered light injuries and were released after giving primary treatment.

However, four people, including two businessmen were seriously injured and remain admitted. The two traders have been admitted to the ICU unit of the hospital, Bacchu Mia said. In addition, a Dhaka College student who also suffered a serious injury is being treated at the ICU unit of a private hospital in the city.