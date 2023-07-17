Police charge baton at teachers' protest

Police started charging batons to disperse the protesting teachers in front of the press club today (17 July).

Teachers from all over the country have been staging demonstrations in front of the press club for the last seven days, demanding the nationalisation of high schools.

Police requested the teachers not to disrupt the traffic movement, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Ramna Zone Assistant Commissioner Salman Farsi told The Business Standard.

"We requested them to continue their protest in front of the press club. Defying several requests, they blocked the Paltan intersection and adjacent areas for hours. Even some protesters hurled brick chips towards policemen," he added.

Abul Kashem, a teacher who came to join the protest from the island Upazila Hatiya of Noakhali, said they have been holding protests at the press club area since 11 July.

"We have blocked the two major intersections in front of National Press Club and traffic movement has been at halt since 9am on this road. The movement is taking more momentum now," he added.

"Several teachers have been injured, and they have been sent to hospitals. We wouldn't leave the ground without fulfilling our rights," Abul Kashem said.