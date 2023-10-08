Police capable to face any terror attacks: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman said today the Bangladesh police are capable enough to face any terror or militant attacks ahead of the upcoming national polls.

"Ahead of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls, there may be some militant activities…But our police force is capable enough to face them," he said during a workshop in the CIRDAP auditorium this afternoon (8 October.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of Bangladesh Police organised the Training Workshop titled 'Role of Journalists in Preventing Violent Extremism' for crime reporters of different dailies and online newspapers and news portals under the banner of the Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).

The DMP commissioner said those who want to subvert democracy and create an unstable situation around the next national polls will be resisted with an iron hand.

Replying to a query of journalists, he said, "There may be some militant activities centering the polls…But police are always ready to counter militancy and any kind of anarchy."

Asked about recovery of illegal weapons ahead of the elections, the DMP Commissioner said, "The drive against any illegal arms and ammunition is a routine work of the police."'

He, however, said the police would launch a special operation to recover illegal weapons before the elections.

The DMP Commissioner said Bangladesh is doing well regarding militancy. "The country's position is much better than many countries of the world in this connection."

He added: "It is quite impossible to completely eliminate militancy from society, but it is possible to combat it."

The DMP commissioner also urged journalists to help do awareness campaigns through their reporting as good citizens and among everyone, including families, relatives and relatives.

Speaking on the occasion, CTTC Chief Mohammad Asaduzzaman called upon journalists to play a three-pronged role in preventing militancy and terrorist activities.

Journalists can play a unique role in raising awareness in combating militancy, he mentioned.

On the occasion, CTTC Unit Chief DIG and DMP Additional Commissioner of Police Md Asaduzzaman also sought full cooperation of all concerned, irrespective of party affiliations, including elected local representatives and Alem-Ulema, for doing awareness campaigns to eradicate militancy from the country.

CRAB President Mirza Mahadi Tamal presided over the programme, the seminar was addressed, among others, by DMP joint commissioner o Dr AHM Quamruzzaman, CTTC (Research and Development Division) Deputy Commissioner of Police Md Habibun Nabi Anisur Rashid, Journalist Julfikar Manik, CTTC DC Md Jasim Uddin and CRAB General Secretary Mamunur Rashid also spoke there.