PM's energy adviser urges BIMSTEC members to collaborate for regional progress

PM's Adviser for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury has called upon the BIMSTEC member states and development partners to work together for the benefit of the people of the Bay of Bengal region.

He spoke about the pioneering role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in establishing the BIMSTEC and hosting the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) in Dhaka.

Dr Chowdhury expressed hope that the BIMSTEC would emerge as an effective and vibrant organization, capable of delivering and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the region.

He was joined by ministers, state ministers, secretaries, ambassadors and high commissioners, heads of international organizations, members of diplomatic corps, officials of the government of Bangladesh, journalists, representatives of think tanks, members of the BIMSTEC Secretariat and others at a reception recently to celebrate the foundation of BIMSTEC with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration, on June 6, 1997.

BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey extended greetings and felicitations to the governments and people of the BIMSTEC member States.

He highlighted the key achievements of BIMSTEC, since its establishment, and stressed the significance of the entry into force of the BIMSTEC Charter on May 20, 2024, which would provide the requisite impetus for expanding and deepening regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region and empower the BIMSTEC to engage with its external partners to foster mutually beneficial partnerships.

In their messages marking the occasion, the leaders of the BIMSTEC member states echoed the same sentiments and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen regional cooperation through BIMSTEC.

BIMSTEC comprises seven countries of the Bay of Bengal region: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

It pursues regional cooperation in the following seven sectors: Agriculture and Food Security; Connectivity; Environment and Climate Change; People to People Contact; Science, Technology and Innovation; Security; and Trade, Investment and Development.