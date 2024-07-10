PM's China visit not shortened; programmes unchanged: Foreign minister

Bangladesh

UNB
10 July, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 02:44 pm

Related News

PM's China visit not shortened; programmes unchanged: Foreign minister

Bangladesh and China today signed 21 cooperation documents, mostly MoUs, eyeing stronger development and economic cooperation between the two Asian countries

UNB
10 July, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 02:44 pm
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS
File photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ongoing official China visit has not been shortened, but she is returning home tonight to give time to her daughter Saima Wazed who is unwell, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today (10 July).

"There has been no change in her official engagements. She was supposed to stay in Beijing tonight. But she is returning to spend time with her daughter," he told reporters.

Hasan said Saima Wazed, who is the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for South-East Asia, was supposed to be part of the visit but she could not as she fell sick on 8 July.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Saima Wazed is still unwell, said Hasan.

Bangladesh and China today signed 21 cooperation documents, mostly MoUs, eyeing stronger development and economic cooperation between the two Asian countries.

The two countries also announced seven outcomes, including the conclusion of a joint feasibility study on Bangladesh-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Prime Minister Hasina will leave Beijing for Dhaka tonight, wrapping up her bilateral visit to China.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage will depart Beijing Capital International Airport at 10pm (local time) tonight and is scheduled to land at 1 am (Bangladesh time).

The premier was earlier scheduled to leave Beijing for Dhaka on Thursday morning.

During her stay in Beijing from 8-10 July, the Bangladesh Prime Minister had a delegation level bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang today.

Prime Minister Hasina held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today.

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / PM Hasina / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

4h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

3h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Anti-quota protest: Students block Rajshahi-Dhaka highway

Anti-quota protest: Students block Rajshahi-Dhaka highway

25m | Videos
Bangla blockade in Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla blockade in Dhaka-Aricha highway

1h | Videos
Quota reform: SC orders 1-month status quo on HC verdict

Quota reform: SC orders 1-month status quo on HC verdict

1h | Videos
Tulip Siddiq, Rushanara Ali become ministers in UK's new government

Tulip Siddiq, Rushanara Ali become ministers in UK's new government

3h | Videos