PM's China visit not shortened; programmes unchanged: Foreign minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ongoing official China visit has not been shortened, but she is returning home tonight to give time to her daughter Saima Wazed who is unwell, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today (10 July).

"There has been no change in her official engagements. She was supposed to stay in Beijing tonight. But she is returning to spend time with her daughter," he told reporters.

Hasan said Saima Wazed, who is the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for South-East Asia, was supposed to be part of the visit but she could not as she fell sick on 8 July.

Saima Wazed is still unwell, said Hasan.

Bangladesh and China today signed 21 cooperation documents, mostly MoUs, eyeing stronger development and economic cooperation between the two Asian countries.

The two countries also announced seven outcomes, including the conclusion of a joint feasibility study on Bangladesh-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Prime Minister Hasina will leave Beijing for Dhaka tonight, wrapping up her bilateral visit to China.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage will depart Beijing Capital International Airport at 10pm (local time) tonight and is scheduled to land at 1 am (Bangladesh time).

The premier was earlier scheduled to leave Beijing for Dhaka on Thursday morning.

During her stay in Beijing from 8-10 July, the Bangladesh Prime Minister had a delegation level bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang today.

Prime Minister Hasina held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today.