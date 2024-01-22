PM’s 6 advisors get portfolios

Official seal of the Government of Bangladesh

The Cabinet Division on Sunday announced the portfolios of six advisors appointed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dr Mashiur Rahman will act as economic affairs advisor while Dr Towfique-e-Elahi Chowdhury will deal with power, energy and mineral resources, Dr Gawhar Rizvi international affairs, Salman F Rahman private industry and investment, Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury education and cultural affairs and Maj Gen (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique security affairs, according to the Cabinet Division.