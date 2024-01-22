PM’s 6 advisors get portfolios

The advisors will cover economic affairs, power, energy and mineral resources, international affairs, private industry and investment, educational and cultural affairs, and security.

Official seal of the Government of Bangladesh
Official seal of the Government of Bangladesh

The Cabinet Division on Sunday announced the portfolios of six advisors appointed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dr Mashiur Rahman will act as economic affairs advisor while Dr Towfique-e-Elahi Chowdhury will deal with power, energy and mineral resources, Dr Gawhar Rizvi international affairs, Salman F Rahman private industry and investment, Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury education and cultural affairs and Maj Gen (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique security affairs, according to the Cabinet Division.

Sheikh Hasina

