PMO tops in maintaining austerity in several months

Bangladesh

BSS
13 December, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 09:19 pm

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has topped among government institutions in austerity measures including saving electricity and reducing non-essential cost.

Outgoing Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said this to journalists following a meeting of the committee of secretaries at the Secretariat.

Several months ago, the government took the policy of maintaining austerity in view of the global economic crisis and fuel price hike in the world market. Since June last, the government adopted multifaceted initiatives to maintain austerity including saving electricity and fuel.

Anwarul Islam said today's meeting was a follow-up meeting of the November 27 meeting of the committee of secretaries with the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said since June about 48 percent cost has been reduced in the power sector so far.

Over 60 percent cost on entertainment purposes have been reduced at PMO while around 40 percent cost has been reduced in fuel, he added.

The cabinet secretary said the committee discussed thoroughly about food reserve. There will be no food deficit till next Ramadan, he added.

In the meeting, Agriculture Secretary Md. Sayedul Islam said after the end of this Boro season, the country will have food surplus till May next and apart from the reserved food, the country saw a good production of Aman paddy in this season.

Aman paddy was produced in low-lying areas too due to prolonged drought, he mentioned.

PMO / Austerity

