PMO signs APA with its seven bodies

Bangladesh

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday signed an Annual Performance Agreement (APA) with its seven subordinate organisations for fiscal 2022-23 aiming to implement the government's development goals under an effective, efficient and dynamic administrative system.

The organisations that signed the APA are the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza), the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), the National Skill Development Authority (NSDA), the NGO Affairs Bureau, and the Ashrayan-2 Project.

PMO Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah inked the agreement on behalf of the PMO, while chairmen of Bida, Beza, Bepza, PPPA, and NSDA, director general of the NGO Affairs Bureau, and project director of Ashrayan-2 Project signed it on behalf of their respective organisations.

At the APA signing ceremony held at the PMO in the city's Tejgaon area, a comparative review was held on achievements against different indexes of the APA for the outgoing fiscal year and the targets set in the new APA.

Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the prime minister, spoke on the occasion as the chief guest, and Zuena Aziz, principal coordinator on SDG affairs at the PMO, attended as a special guest.

The PMO senior secretary presided over the function, also attended by senior officials, including chiefs of the subordinate offices, and director generals of the PMO.

PM's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus told the event that the APA should incorporate both rewards and punishments, while the PMO secretary stressed the need for regular monitoring.

APA is a result-based working plan to reach the desired goal by increasing the efficiency and accountability of public servants.

PMO

