Want peace and security to build developed Bangladesh: PM

Reiterating the government's stance to pursue "zero tolerance" policy against militancy, terrorism and narcotics, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her determination of building a developed Bangladesh.

"We have declared zero tolerance policy against militancy, terrorism, repression on women and narcotics as we want to ensure peace and security of the people of the country aimed at building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh," she told a Victory Day celebration at the south plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday evening.

President M Abdul Hamid and his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind also joined the two-day programme titled "The Greatest Hero of the Glorious Victory" marking the celebration of the Mujib Borsho coinciding with the 50 years of victory of the Liberation War.

Sheikh Hasina extended her gratitude to the visiting Indian President as he attended the celebration of 50 years of victory of the Liberation War. On his arrival at the venue, the Indian president was received by President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh is a secular state and the people of all faiths in the country can perform their religious rituals with equal rights.

"We have already ensured the performing of religious rituals by the people of all faiths with equal rights," she added.

The prime minister said that her government has been continuing the wheels of the country's economy following the foreign policy adopted by Bangabandhu, "Friendship to all, malice to none".

The premier described the celebrations as not only a mere festival but also a way to materialise the dream of Bangabandhu to build a prosperous and developed Bangladesh to be freed from hunger and poverty.

"Today, on the occasion of golden jubilee of the country's independence and the Victory Day of Mujib's year, I swear with a strong voice that I will not let the blood of martyrs go in vain, I will love the country, and I will deploy all my strength for the overall welfare of the people of the country," she said while administering an oath at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

People from all walks of life across the country also made the pledge to build "Sonar Bangla" echoing the voice of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, joining the ceremony virtually via social media, television and other means.

The premier read out the oath – "Under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh has achieved independence through a long-bloodstained liberation struggle against the exploitation and deprivation of the then Pakistani rulers. The Bengali nation has established its distinct ethnicity in the world."

She said, "Being imbued with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, I will turn Bangladesh into a developed-prosperous and non-communal 'Sonar Bangla'. Almighty Allah may help us."

Youngest daughter of Bangabandhu and PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present on the dais, while Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozzammel Haque and Chief Coordinator of the National Implementation Committee for Celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.