PM urges judges to ensure justice for all

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the judges of the country to ensure justice for all, reassuring them of her government every required supports to this end.

"We know the pain of getting no justice as we are the victims of it. You (judges) will have to make sure to ensure justice . . . I will give whatever is required to ensure it until I am in power," she said.

She said this unveiling the covers of a research based Mujib memorial book titled "Bangabandhu and the Judiciary" and a Mujib Borsho souvenir "Nyay Kontho" (Voice of Justice) published by the Bangladesh Supreme Court.

Cases filed against Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and their verdicts alongside the laws enacted by Bangabandhu government were incorporated in the book "Bangabandhu and the Judiciary".

A brief biography of Bangabandhu and his measures taken for the development of judiciary were also included in the book which was published both in English and Bangla.

Joining virtually the programme held on the Bangladesh Supreme Court premises from her official Ganabhaban residence, the prime minister said that getting justice is the rights of the people.

"None would have to shed tears like me losing a father-mother. So, we want to make sure that people will get justice," she said.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq spoke on the occasion while the Appellate Division Justice and editor of the book and the souvenir Md. Nuruzzaman gave the welcome address.

An audio-video documentary on the book and the souvenir was screened on the occasion.

At the outset of the programme, a one-minute silence was observed to pay respect to the memory of 15 August, 1975 and Liberation War martyrs.