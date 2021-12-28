PM urges judges to ensure justice for all

Bangladesh

BSS
28 December, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 07:01 pm

Related News

PM urges judges to ensure justice for all

BSS
28 December, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 07:01 pm
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the judges of the country to ensure justice for all, reassuring them of her government every required supports to this end.

"We know the pain of getting no justice as we are the victims of it. You (judges) will have to make sure to ensure justice . . . I will give whatever is required to ensure it until I am in power," she said.

She said this unveiling the covers of a research based Mujib memorial book titled "Bangabandhu and the Judiciary" and a Mujib Borsho souvenir "Nyay Kontho" (Voice of Justice) published by the Bangladesh Supreme Court.

Cases filed against Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and their verdicts alongside the laws enacted by Bangabandhu government were incorporated in the book "Bangabandhu and the Judiciary".

A brief biography of Bangabandhu and his measures taken for the development of judiciary were also included in the book which was published both in English and Bangla.

Joining virtually the programme held on the Bangladesh Supreme Court premises from her official Ganabhaban residence, the prime minister said that getting justice is the rights of the people.

"None would have to shed tears like me losing a father-mother. So, we want to make sure that people will get justice," she said.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq spoke on the occasion while the Appellate Division Justice and editor of the book and the souvenir Md. Nuruzzaman gave the welcome address.

An audio-video documentary on the book and the souvenir was screened on the occasion.

At the outset of the programme, a one-minute silence was observed to pay respect to the memory of 15 August, 1975 and Liberation War martyrs.

 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / judges / Justice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

9h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

7h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

9h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Man in Heels

Man in Heels

24m | Videos
Most dangerous roads in the World

Most dangerous roads in the World

59m | Videos
Story of fruit seller Raju

Story of fruit seller Raju

1h | Videos
Desmond Tutu: Africa’s moral compass

Desmond Tutu: Africa’s moral compass

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one