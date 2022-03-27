PM suggests eye treatment for those who don’t see development

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today suggested a section of people to go for eye treatment as they don't see the development of the government.

"In their eyes, there is no development in the country. So now, it has to be said that we've set up an eye institute. Those who deliver addresses that there is no development; don't see with their eyes, I think their eyes are needed to be examined. Then maybe they can see whether there is any development," she said.

The Premier made the remarks while addressing the discussion meeting organized marking the 52nd Independence and National Day by Awami League at its central party office in city's Bangabandhu Avenue.

She chaired the discussion, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Mentioning that they don't see 100 percent electrification and digital Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said, "Digital Bangladesh can't run without electricity. Today, they are using Digital Bangladesh. Isn't that an improvement?"

"Aren't the Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant visible to them. These are not signs of development?" she said, adding, "Today, the poverty rate has come down, this development is not in their eyes, and achieving self-sufficiency in food which is not development in their eyes."

The head of the government said that she knows there are many people who don't see any progress in the country and for them she has nothing to say if they are one-eyed.

She added that "Actually, they don't see, why they don't see is because they don't want to see and that is why they don't see. But, we've taken steps in a well-planned manner for our development program ."

She continued that the Bangladesh Awami League has formulated economic policy and announced it in their election manifesto. "We are implementing all the measures one after another that we have pledged in the election manifesto", she added.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP delivered introductory speech.

Awami League (AL) Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, MP, Agriculture Minister Dr. Md. Abdur Razzak, MP, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram and Advocate Md. Qamrul Islam, MP, Joint-General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hassan Mahmud, MP, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, International Affairs Secretary Dr. Shammi Ahmed, Central Working Committee Members Dr. Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin and Azizus Samad Azad Don, Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi and Dhaka North City AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman also spoke.

Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr. Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP moderated the discussion from Ganabhaban end.