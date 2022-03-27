PM suggests eye treatment for those who don’t see development

Bangladesh

BSS
27 March, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 08:48 pm

Related News

PM suggests eye treatment for those who don’t see development

BSS
27 March, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 08:48 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today suggested a section of people to go for eye treatment as they don't see the development of the government.

"In their eyes, there is no development in the country. So now, it has to be said that we've set up an eye institute. Those who deliver addresses  that there is no development; don't see with their eyes, I think their eyes are needed to be examined. Then maybe they can see whether there is any development," she said.   

The Premier made the remarks while addressing the discussion meeting organized marking the 52nd Independence and National Day by Awami League at its central party office in city's Bangabandhu Avenue.

She chaired the discussion, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Mentioning that they don't see 100 percent electrification and digital Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said,  "Digital Bangladesh can't run without electricity. Today, they are using Digital Bangladesh. Isn't that an improvement?"

 "Aren't the Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant visible to them. These are not signs of development?" she said, adding, "Today, the poverty rate has come down, this development is not in their eyes, and achieving self-sufficiency in food which is not development in their eyes."

The head of the government said that she knows there are many people who don't see any progress in the country and for them she has nothing to say if they are one-eyed.

She added that "Actually, they don't see, why they don't see is because they don't want to see and that is why they don't see. But, we've taken steps in a well-planned manner for our development program  ."

She continued that the Bangladesh Awami League has formulated economic policy and announced it in their election manifesto. "We are implementing all the measures one after another that we have pledged in the election manifesto", she added.  

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP delivered   introductory speech.

Awami League (AL) Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, MP, Agriculture Minister Dr. Md. Abdur Razzak, MP, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram and Advocate Md. Qamrul Islam, MP, Joint-General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hassan Mahmud, MP, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, International Affairs Secretary Dr. Shammi Ahmed, Central Working Committee Members Dr. Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin and Azizus Samad Azad Don, Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi and Dhaka North City AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman also spoke.

Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr. Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP moderated the discussion from Ganabhaban end.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

10h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

12h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

12h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

3h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

6h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

7h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles