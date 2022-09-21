PM stresses integration of women in decision-making process

Bangladesh

BSS
21 September, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 12:46 pm

Related News

PM stresses integration of women in decision-making process

BSS
21 September, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 12:46 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has laid emphasis on the integration of women in decision-making processes, saying that it is important to have them in leadership teams to reflect on solutions and benefit from their experiences and perspective.

"Women are disproportionately affected during crises. It is, therefore, important to integrate women in decision-making for finding an effective solution to crises," she said.

Sheikh Hasina noted that women are shining in each and every sector, breaking all stereotypes and showing indomitable courage and leadership skills.

The premier made the remarks while addressing a "High Level Meeting of the UNGA Platform of Women Leaders Convened by the President of the General Assembly Csaba Korösi" on 20 September at Trusteeship Council in the United Nations Headquarters.

The theme of this year's conference is "Transformative Solutions by Women Leaders to Today's Interlinked Challenges".

Sheikh Hasina strongly felt that it was high time to utilise the network (UNGA Platform of Women Leaders) to share views on tackling the complex global challenges and bring positive outcomes not only for their respective countries but also for mankind.

From the point of view of Bangladesh, the premier said, "They look forward to continue participating in the UN's efforts to encourage women leadership globally."

She highlighted three points on localising the advisory board on gender equality, nurturing and supporting the women-led civil society organisations with sufficient political and financial means and convening a Leaders' Summit to reinforce common agenda for gender equality.

In her first point, Sheikh Hasina recommend for founding the advisory board on gender equality. "This now needs to be localised. We need gender champions at all levels, especially at the grass-root level, and we can lead by example."

Besides, women-led civil society organisations need to be nurtured and supported with sufficient political and financial means, she said in her second point, adding that UN has an important role in supporting such efforts.

Finally, she invited all to convene a Leaders' Summit to reinforce their common agenda for gender equality. "All leaders – not just us - should join and present concrete commitments for advancing gender equality and women empowerment."

Talking about Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said the government has taken various steps to empower women and girls, to secure their legal protections and creating new ways for them to attain financial freedom.

To this end, she said that Bangladesh substantially achieved Goal three of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) by ensuring gender parity in primary and secondary education.

"We are committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of Gender equality and empowering women," she added.

She also mentioned that about 27% of the national budget is allocated for women's social and economic empowerment activities.

In the political spectrum, the premier said, Bangladesh has ensured representation of women in all levels, from the top to the lowest tier of government. "We are bringing our women in the forefront of all economic activities."

Encouraging women entrepreneurship is a key policy goal of her government, she said, adding, "We've taken specific policy actions, such as, fostering a gender-neutral legal framework for business ensuring equal access to finance for female and male entrepreneurs."

She said Bangladesh central bank is providing collateral-free loan up to Tk2.5 million to the women entrepreneurs.

The head of government mentioned that 15% funds of the refinancing scheme, 10% industrial plots and 10% small entrepreneur funds are allocated for women.

"Every bank and non-bank financial institutions have dedicated desk for women entrepreneurs," she said.

She also said that over four million women are employed in the readymade garments industry, while some 35% of the country's women have their bank account and women's contribution to the GDP growth is 34%.

"We aim at ensuring 40% participation of women in every sector by 2021 and 50% by 2030," she added.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / UNGA / women

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

3h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

2h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

1h | Panorama
Germany’s failure to hedge and its lessons for Bangladesh

Germany’s failure to hedge and its lessons for Bangladesh

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

3h | Videos
Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

3h | Videos
How to reduce food budget

How to reduce food budget

3h | Videos
Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination