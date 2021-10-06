PM Sheikh Hasina pays courtesy call on President Abdul Hamid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 09:12 pm

During the meeting, the prime minister briefed the president on overall aspects of her recent visit to the United States, including attending the 76th session of the UN General Assembly

Photo: PID
Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call on President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the prime minister briefed the president on overall aspects of her recent visit to the United States, including attending the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

At that time, the prime minister briefed the president on the overall activities of the government, especially the steps taken to control Covid-19 infection and ensure safety of the people through vaccination.

Photo: PID
The president congratulated the prime minister on receiving the 'SDG Progress Award' in recognition of her leadership in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) declared by the United Nations by 2030.

The president appreciated the overall role of the prime minister in the UN session and also congratulated her on her 75th birthday.

Principal Secretary to the prime minister Dr Ahmed Kaikaus and secretaries of the president's office and the prime minister's office were present on the occasion.

