PM Sheikh Hasina holding meeting with secretaries     

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
18 August, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 12:57 pm

Related News

PM Sheikh Hasina holding meeting with secretaries     

TBS Report 
18 August, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 12:57 pm
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is holding a meeting with secretaries of all ministries on today after four years to ensure education, health and economic recovery from Covid-19 pandemic fallout.

The meeting started at 10am.

 The Prime Minister joined the meeting virtually.

She has attended the meeting of secretaries after four years considering the importance of resuming classes and examination activities by reopening educational institutes, which have been closed for nearly a year and a half, ensuring adequate vaccines as well as restoring damaged trade and commerce.

The last secretary meeting was held on 2 July 2017 in the presence of the head of the government. The meetings were held at different times later, but the prime minister was not present.

The head of the government generally arranges a special meeting with the secretaries every year. There was an initiative to hold the meeting on July 4 this year, but it was not possible due to coronavirus situation in the country.
 

Top News

PM / Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

20h | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

20h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan