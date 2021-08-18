PM Sheikh Hasina holding meeting with secretaries     

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is holding a meeting with secretaries of all ministries on today after four years to ensure education, health and economic recovery from Covid-19 pandemic fallout.

The meeting started at 10am.

The Prime Minister joined the meeting virtually.

She has attended the meeting of secretaries after four years considering the importance of resuming classes and examination activities by reopening educational institutes, which have been closed for nearly a year and a half, ensuring adequate vaccines as well as restoring damaged trade and commerce.

The last secretary meeting was held on 2 July 2017 in the presence of the head of the government. The meetings were held at different times later, but the prime minister was not present.

The head of the government generally arranges a special meeting with the secretaries every year. There was an initiative to hold the meeting on July 4 this year, but it was not possible due to coronavirus situation in the country.

