Anti-liberation forces trying to mislead foreign development partners: PM 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 January, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 07:41 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said a vested quarter comprising of anti-liberation forces, is attempting to mislead Bangladesh's development partners abroad. 

"Anti-liberation forces at home and abroad are conspiring to stop Bangladesh's progress. They are trying to confuse the public through social media with false and fabricated information," she said while addressing the nation Friday (7 January).

Sheikh Hasina gave the speech marking the completion of her government's three years in office in the current term after the national election in 2018.  

She noted that a certain group is jealous of Bangladesh's progress towards becoming a developed nation. 

She urged all to keep a watchful eye so that no one can play tricks on the public's fate. 

"Our development progress cannot be allowed to be hampered in any way," Prime Minister added. 

Sheikh Hasina further said the people of this country is the source of power and Awami League believes in the power of the people. 

She also reiterated the government's zero tolerance policy against corruption. 

"We have taken a strong stand against corruption. Corrupt parties, no matter how powerful they may be, will not be spared," said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina adding the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is working independently in this regard. 

However, she noted that social awareness is necessary to eradicate corruption. 

The Prime Minister also said the present government helmed by Awami League has foiled the rise of militancy. 

State-owned Bangladesh Television and private television channels started broadcasting the speech at 7pm.

The Awami League-led grand alliance government started its journey on January 6, 2009, after its landslide victory in December 2008 elections.

