PM sends 1 tonne mangoes for Indonesia president

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasan has sent 1 tonne of mangoes as a goodwill gesture for the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Jakarta received the mangoes from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for Indonesia.

Later, the embassy in coordination with the foreign ministry of Indonesia handed over the mangoes to the Merdeka Presidential Palace at Jakarta on 21 July.

Presidential Palace Protocol of President Secretariat, Personal Officer Staff of the President and Protocol Officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia received the gift gladly.