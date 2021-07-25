PM sends 1 tonne mangoes for Indonesia president

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 09:10 pm

Related News

PM sends 1 tonne mangoes for Indonesia president

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 09:10 pm
PM sends 1 tonne mangoes for Indonesia president

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasan has sent 1 tonne of mangoes as a goodwill gesture for the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Jakarta received the mangoes from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for Indonesia.

Later, the embassy in coordination with the foreign ministry of Indonesia handed over the mangoes to the Merdeka Presidential Palace at Jakarta on 21 July. 

Presidential Palace Protocol of President Secretariat, Personal Officer Staff of the President and Protocol Officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia received the gift gladly.

Top News

mangoes / Indonesia / PM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2h | Videos
TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

2h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds