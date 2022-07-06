PM seeks people’s cooperation as govt forced to execute load-shedding

Bangladesh

BSS
06 July, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 10:44 pm

Related News

PM seeks people’s cooperation as govt forced to execute load-shedding

The premier asked countrymen to save power to the best of their ability

BSS
06 July, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 10:44 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged people to cooperate as the government is forced to carry out load shedding and limit electricity generation with fuel prices continuously increasing globally due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Since we could not increase subsidy in the power sector, we are forced to limit production and opt for load shedding," she said yesterday while virtually inaugurating the country's first campus-based IT business incubator – Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator – at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet).

PM Hasina also opened the Sheikh Jamal Dormitory and Rosy Jamal Dormitory in Cuet.

The premier asked authorities to prepare a routine area-wise specific time based load-shedding routine across the country and urged countrymen to save power to the best of their ability.

She noted that her government is currently providing subsidies of Tk28,000 crore to the power sector.

"We have to provide a subsidy of Tk25,000 crore for LNG import to meet the demand of gas for making the power plants operational," she said.

She also said they have to give a subsidy of Tk84,000 crore every year and added, "If we do not reduce the subsidy, then where will the government get the money from?"

Besides the subsidy, she said her government has given stimulus packages for rolling out the country's economy along with giving one crore ration cards to get essentials at subsidised prices and is providing vaccines free of cost which many rich countries could not do.

An audio-video documentary on the IT business incubator was screened on the occasion.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak gave the welcome address while its Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam moderated the function.

"We will build 'Smart Bangladesh' taking one step forward by developing the already built Digital Bangladesh," she said after inaugurating the IT business incubator.

The premier added that her government has been constructing 92 hi-tech parks, software technology parks and IT Training and Incubator Centres across the country to prepare and equip an efficient workforce for the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution. Construction of nine parks have already been completed so far.

Besides, the government has been setting up 33 specialised labs equipped with IOT, robotic and cyber security at different universities across the country, she said.

Stop decorative lighting to save power: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also called upon the countrymen to stop decorative lighting in different social programmes, community centres, shopping malls, shops, offices, and houses across the country aimed at saving power.

She made the appeal while talking to high level officials present at her Ganabhaban official residence prior to the second meeting of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority board of governors, PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said.

Electricity / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

12h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

13h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

2h | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

5h | Videos
Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’