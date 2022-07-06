PM seeks people’s cooperation as govt forced to execute load-shedding

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged people to cooperate as the government is forced to carry out load shedding and limit electricity generation with fuel prices continuously increasing globally due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Since we could not increase subsidy in the power sector, we are forced to limit production and opt for load shedding," she said yesterday while virtually inaugurating the country's first campus-based IT business incubator – Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator – at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet).

PM Hasina also opened the Sheikh Jamal Dormitory and Rosy Jamal Dormitory in Cuet.

The premier asked authorities to prepare a routine area-wise specific time based load-shedding routine across the country and urged countrymen to save power to the best of their ability.

She noted that her government is currently providing subsidies of Tk28,000 crore to the power sector.

"We have to provide a subsidy of Tk25,000 crore for LNG import to meet the demand of gas for making the power plants operational," she said.

She also said they have to give a subsidy of Tk84,000 crore every year and added, "If we do not reduce the subsidy, then where will the government get the money from?"

Besides the subsidy, she said her government has given stimulus packages for rolling out the country's economy along with giving one crore ration cards to get essentials at subsidised prices and is providing vaccines free of cost which many rich countries could not do.

"We will build 'Smart Bangladesh' taking one step forward by developing the already built Digital Bangladesh," she said after inaugurating the IT business incubator.

The premier added that her government has been constructing 92 hi-tech parks, software technology parks and IT Training and Incubator Centres across the country to prepare and equip an efficient workforce for the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution. Construction of nine parks have already been completed so far.

Besides, the government has been setting up 33 specialised labs equipped with IOT, robotic and cyber security at different universities across the country, she said.

Stop decorative lighting to save power: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also called upon the countrymen to stop decorative lighting in different social programmes, community centres, shopping malls, shops, offices, and houses across the country aimed at saving power.

She made the appeal while talking to high level officials present at her Ganabhaban official residence prior to the second meeting of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority board of governors, PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas said.