PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said community based primary health care is the key to achieving universal health coverage.

The premier also called upon global development partners to support the efforts in developing nations to avail healthcare services to all.

"We call upon our development partners, including multilateral financing institutions, to extend their support for the cause of community-centric health services in the developing world," she said in her closing remarks in the plenary session of the high-level side-event on "Sheikh Hasina Initiative of Community Clinics: Innovative Approach to Achieving Universal Health Coverage Inclusive of Mental Health and Disabilities" at the UN Headquarters, New York on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA session.

"We feel energised by your presence as we take an oath this year to accelerate our collective work on sustainable development and universal health," she said.

As an emerging voice of the Global South, the premier said Bangladesh would champion this issue as a possible avenue for meaningful international partnership.

"On our part, Bangladesh stands ready to share our insights and expertise with those interested. Health is at the root of all happiness. We wish to spread happiness all around through the community clinics," she said.

The premier said she is profoundly grateful to the ministers and experts "who echoed their sentiments and pledged their support just now."

"We hope that this side event will remain yet another proof of our shared commitment to the health and well-being of all our people and communities," she said.

The premier said they have realised that the revival and sustainability of community clinics would only depend on local people acting as their owners, stewards, and custodians.

"This model perhaps explains why 90% of service seekers express their satisfaction with community clinics," she said.

In 2018, she said, their parliament passed the Community Clinic Health Support Trust Act to further streamline operations and funding modalities.

She envisioned five priorities for the community clinics to take the healthcare services to the grassroots.

The five priorities include making community clinics serve as gatekeepers at the grassroots to prevent huge out-of-pocket payments for health services; to enable community clinics to provide enhanced digital health and diagnostic services, especially for NCDs and to further develop the capacity of community clinics to address growing climate-induced health crises, like dengue outbreaks.

The remaining two are improving screening and treatment facilities for mental health and neurological disorders so as to provide accessible services to those affected and their families; and to use community clinics as the primary building block for a robust data-driven health and nutrition programme.