PM seeks Argentina's help in developing Bangladesh football

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought Argentina's cooperation in developing Bangladesh football as the Latin American country's visiting Minister for Foreign, International Trade and Worship Affairs Santiago Andres Cafiero paid a courtesy call on her.

"Help develop our football. Messi and Argentina football are very familiar up to our grassroots level," PM's Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam quoted her as saying in a media briefing after the meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

According to Nazrul Islam, the premier also stressed boosting cooperation between Bangladesh and Argentina on various issues of mutual interests that include trade, commerce, economic, social, cultural and tourism sectors.

Expressing her government's keenness on strengthening communication with Argentina, she said Dhaka is very much eager to bolster the existing relations with Buenos Aires.

The prime minister said the two nations can change fate of their peoples by advancing their socio-economic conditions through enhanced cooperation

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina said Argentina can buy RMG products, high quality pharmaceuticals, jute and jute goods, leather and footwear items from Bangladesh.

On the other hand, she said Bangladesh can import animal and vegetable fats, oil and oil seeds, fruits, dairy products and natural honey from Argentina.

She mentioned that her government is setting up 100 special economic zones across the country aimed at creating employments and making industrialisation.

The prime minister said her government is establishing strong connectivity infrastructure not only within the country but also with the neighboring countries.

Argentine minister Cafiero hoped that the economic, trade and business collaboration between the two countries will be scaled up with reopening Embassy of Argentina in Dhaka.

Argentina is very much happy with reopening its embassy in Dhaka, he said and thanked Bangladesh prime minister for providing cooperation to this end.

Appreciating the development of Bangladesh, he said, "We are highly impressed seeing the socio-economic development of Bangladesh."

Noting that it is his first visit to Bangladesh, the Argentine foreign minister expressed his satisfaction saying she never thought that Bangladesh is so beautiful country.