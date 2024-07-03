PM seeks ADB's support in implementing blue economy

Bangladesh

03 July, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 09:28 am

Sheikh Hasina also sought support in agricultural research from the ADB

PM Hasina and the visiting ADB Vice President Yingming Yang at her office in Sangsad Bhaban. Photo: BSS
PM Hasina and the visiting ADB Vice President Yingming Yang at her office in Sangsad Bhaban. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought cooperation with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in implementing the blue economy alongside extracting every resource from the country's maritime boundary.

She sought the cooperation as the visiting ADB Vice President Yingming Yang called on her at her office in Sangsad Bhaban.

PM's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters after the call.

Sheikh Hasina also sought support in agricultural research from the ADB. "Bangladesh is doing well in this arena and the country has a vast number of good researchers."

Mentioning that per capita income and purchasing capacity of the people of Bangladesh needed to be improved, she said, "We want to develop Bangladesh as a big market particularly for our own products."

The Premier laid emphasis on production of the agricultural items as she mentioned that ensuring food security is the priority of the government. "We consider agriculture as the backbone of the economy for food security along with prioritising industrialisation. We are in favour of industrialisation keeping agriculture in the important place," she added.

Sheikh Hasina also sought logistic support from the ADB to strengthen Bangladesh's competitiveness for its export items after the graduation from the Least Developed Countries in 2026.

She briefly described various short, medium and long term programmes of the government to improve the country into a developed one by 2041.

In this connection, the premier mentioned that the government's aim is to end absolute poverty and to be graduated into higher middle-income status by 2031, and eradicate poverty to become a developed nation by 2041.

She urged the ADB to assist Bangladesh in integrated river management including river training, capital dredging and maintenance dredging.

The ADB vice president Yingming Yang highly appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said that ADB has decided to increase their support in Urban and Water Policy from 13 percent of the total support to 26 percent.

He mentioned that ADB wants to assist Bangladesh in health projects and digital technology apart from collaborating in agricultural research in a longer version.

The ADB, he said, wants to help Bangladesh in primary education and healthcare skill development in their new five-year plan.

The ADB vice president said ADB wants to develop a city master plan for Bangladesh to better usages of available resources.

In this connection, the Prime Minister urged them to consider upazilas in Bangladesh for their project as the government is advancing the country as Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and ERD Secretary Shahriar Kader Siddik were present.

