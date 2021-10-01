PM returns home tonight

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will return home tonight from Washington DC via Helsinki after wrapping up her US visit to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and other high level side events.

"A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Premier and her entourage members is scheduled to reach the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via Helsinki, the Finish capital, at 10:15 pm," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

The flight is scheduled to depart the Dallas International Airport in Washington DC for Helsinki at 17:00pm (Washington DC time).

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam saw the Premier off at the airport.

The flight will arrive in the Helsinki-Vantaa International Airport at 7:40am on October 1 (local time) where the Ambassador of Bangladesh in Finland (non-resident) Md Nazmul Islam will receive the Premier.

After two or three hours stopover in Helsinki, the flight will depart for Dhaka at 9:40am (Helsinki time).

Ambassador of Bangladesh in Finland (non-resident) Md Nazmul Islam will see the Prime Minister off at the airport.

Earlier, the Prime Minister reached New York to attend the 76th UNGA on September 19 after a two-day stopover in Helsinki.

During her stay in New York from September 19 to 24, the Prime Minister attended the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters and high voltage side events.

The Premier later left New York for Washington DC on September 25 after wrapping up her week-long official visit to New York.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

She delivered her speech in Bangla on September 24 following the footprint of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

From September 19 to 24, Sheikh Hasina attended several high-level and closed-door meetings as well as bilateral talks with heads of governments, states and organisations.

She planted a tree sapling and inaugurated a bench at the UN Gardens in North Lawn of the UN Headquarters in honour of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on September 20 marking his birth centenary.