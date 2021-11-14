PM returns home from Paris

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home this morning after her two-week official visit to Glasgow, London and Paris.

"A VVIP flight (BG-2109) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7am Sunday," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Earlier on October 31, the Prime Minister reached Glasgow in the first leg of her two-week visit to the United Kingdom and France.

In Glasgow, she joined the World Leaders' Summit at COP26 and other events. During her stay in Glasgow, on November 1 morning, the Prime Minister attended a side event titled "CVF-Commonwealth High level Panel Discussion on Climate Prosperity Partnership" at the Commonwealth pavilion in Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

Following a meeting with Commonwealth General Secretary Patricia Scotland QC, she attended the inaugural ceremony of the COP26 and addressed the event at the same venue.

The premier attended the meeting of the leaders titled "Action and solidarity-the Critical Decade" at the British Pavilion.

In the afternoon on the same day, Bill Gates, the founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates paid a courtesy call on Sheikh Hasina.

Later, she attended a VVIP reception of COP26.

In the evening, Sheikh Hasina virtually attended a civic reception accorded by the Bangladeshi community living in Scotland.

In the morning on November 2, the Prime Minister joined a high level panel discussion on "Women and Climate Change" at the COP26 venue.

Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon at the bilateral meeting booth. She later attended the Commonwealth Reception.

In the afternoon, Prince Charles paid a courtesy call on Sheikh Hasina and later she held bilateral meetings separately with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the UK meeting room and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the bilateral meeting booth.

Sheikh Hasina attended a side event titled "Forging a CVF COP26 Climate Emergency Pact" at meeting Room-4 of the ground floor.

The premier also attended the closing ceremony of the World Leaders Summit.

In the evening, Sheikh Hasina joined a program at the Scottish Parliament hosted by its speaker Alison Johnstone. She addressed a programme on "Bangladesh Vision for Global climate prosperity" at the Scottish Parliament.

On November 3, the Prime Minister and her entourage members left Glasgow for London by a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at noon.

On that day, Speaker of the British Parliament Sir Lindsay Hoyle paid a courtesy call on Sheikh Hasina.

The premier attended some important events there including "Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnership", international publication of Secret Document on Bangabandhu and a civic reception of the Bangladesh community living in London.

On November 9, she and her entourage members left London for Paris by a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in the morning.

Immediately after arriving in the French capital Paris, Sheikh Hasina called on President of France Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace on that day.

On the same day, she also held a bilateral meeting with French Prime Minister Jean Castex at his official residence, Matignon.

The Prime Minister attended some important events there including the prize giving ceremony of the "UNESCO-Bangladesh, and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy" at UNESCO headquarters, 41st General Conference of UNESCO, Paris Peace Forum and 75th anniversary of the UNESCO at the same venue.

At the last moment of her visit, Sheikh Hasina virtually attended a civic reception of the Bangladesh community living in France on November 13.