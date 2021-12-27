PM returns home from Maldives

Bangladesh

UNB
27 December, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 06:56 pm

Related News

PM returns home from Maldives

On December 22 last, the Prime Minister went to the Maldives at the invitation of the county's President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

UNB
27 December, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 06:56 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday returned home wrapping up her six-day bilateral visit to the Maldives.

A special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here at 5:30pm, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told UNB.

Earlier, the aircraft departed Velana International Airport, Male at 1:20pm (local time).

On December 22 last, the Prime Minister went to the Maldives at the invitation of the county's President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

During her visit, Sheikh Hasina had separate meetings with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Vice-President Faisal Naseem, Speaker of its national parliament Mohammed Nasheed and Chief Justice Uz Ahmed Muthasim Adnan.

Three instruments -- one agreement on avoidance of double taxation and two MoUs on cooperation in health and sports sectors—were signed.

A joint communique was issued following the bilateral talks and the handing over ceremony of the instruments.

Bangladesh also gifted 13 military vehicles to the Maldives as a token of friendship between the two South Asian nations.

The Prime Minister addressed the Maldivian parliament and also virtually joined a community reception accorded to her by the Bangladeshi community living in the island nation.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Maldives

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

1d | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

1d | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

2d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

1d | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

1d | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US