PM returns home from Geneva

Bangladesh

BSS
17 June, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 08:59 am

Related News

PM returns home from Geneva

BSS
17 June, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 08:59 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (17 June) returned home from Geneva, Switzerland after attending the "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All" held on 14-15 June.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 01.55am.

The prime minister exchanged pleasantries with the passengers on the flight and inquired about their well-being.

The flight earlier departed Geneva International Airport at 11.50am Geneva time (3.50pm BST).

On 13 June, the premier arrived in Geneva on a four-day official visit to Switzerland.

On 14 June, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR chief Flippo Grandi called on the prime minister at her place of residence.

Later, the premier called on President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset at Palais de Nations. After the call on, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Knowledge and Skills enhancement between Bangladesh and Switzerland was signed there.

In the afternoon, the prime minister delivered her address to the Plenary of the "World of Work Summit 2023" at Palais de Nations.

Sheikh Hasina also had a call on with the President of Malta Dr George Vella, followed by a meeting with ILO Director-General Gilbert F Houngbo.

In the evening, the prime minister attended a dinner with high-level dignitaries hosted by the DG ILO at its headquarters.

On 15 June, she joined "A talk at the WEF", followed by a meeting with the founder of WEF Prof Klaus Schwab at the WEF Office.

There, she addressed the event "New Economy and Society in Smart Bangladesh" organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In the evening, WTO Director General Dr Okonjo-Iweala called on her at her residence. She also attended a community reception in the evening.

"The World of Work Summit 2023: Social Justice for All" is a high-level forum for global voices to address the need for increased, coordinated and coherent action in support of social justice.

It provided an opportunity to discuss and inform the proposal to forge a Global Coalition for Social Justice, which was welcomed by the Governing Body of the International Labour Office at its 347th Session.

A number of high-level guests as well as representatives of employers and workers addressed the conference.

The two-day summit highlighted the critical role of social justice in creating a more sustainable and equitable world and discussed strategies for increased and better-aligned joint action to advance social justice and ensure policy coherence.

Top News

PM Hasina / Geneva

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

2h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

2h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'I want to make Dhaka South a smart, self-reliant city corporation'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

14h | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1d | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000