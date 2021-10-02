PM returns home after attending 76th UNGA

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam saw the premier off at the airport.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home tonight from Washington DC via Helsinki wrapping up her USA visit to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and other high level side events.

"A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage members reached the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via Helsinki, the Finish capital, at 11.15pm," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

After a brief stopover in Helsinki, the flight departed the Helsinki-Vantaa International Airport at 10:55am (local time) for Dhaka.Ambassador of Bangladesh in Finland (non-resident) Md Nazmul Islam saw the prime minister off at the airport.

Earlier, the flight departed the Dallas International Airport in Washington DC for Helsinki at 17:27 pm on Thursday (Washington DC time).

The prime minister reached New York to attend the 76th UNGA on September 19 after a two-day stopover in Helsinki.

During her stay at New York from September 19 to 24, she attended the UNGA at the UN Headquarters and some high voltage side events.

The premier later left New York for Washington DC on September 25 after wrapping up her week-long official visit to New York.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

She delivered her speech in Bangla on September 24 following the footprint of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

From September 19 to 24, Sheikh Hasina attended several high-level and close-door meetings as well as bilateral talks with head of governments, states and organisations.

She planted a sapling and inaugurated a bench at the UN Gardens in North Lawn of the UN Headquarters in honour of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on September 20 marking his birth centenary.