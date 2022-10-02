PM to return home early Tuesday from Washington

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to return home early hours of Tuesday wrapping up her 18-day official visit to the UK and the USA.

A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage will leave Washington at about 6pm Washington time (Bangladesh time 4 am on Monday).

She will have a stopover in London on way back home.

Hasina went to London on 15 September on an official visit to the United Kingdom mainly to attend the Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and a reception hosted by King Charles llI.

On 19 September, she left London for New York.

During her stay in New York, Sheikh Hasina addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 23 September. She also took part in several events on the sidelines of the UNGA.