PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day

Bangladesh

BSS
26 March, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 11:40 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today released a commemorative postage stamp on Salimpur Wireless Station, the receiving and transmitting station of the declaration of the Independence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking Independence Day.

The premier unveiled the commemorative postage stamp of Taka 10 along with the opening day cover of Taka 10 and the data card of Taka 5 at a ceremony at her official residence Ganabhaban here this morning.

A special canceller was used on the occasion.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Senior Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, among others, were present.

