PM for protecting environment during implementation of development projects

Bangladesh

BSS
25 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 06:35 pm

Related News

PM for protecting environment during implementation of development projects

BSS
25 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 06:35 pm
PM for protecting environment during implementation of development projects

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the authorities concerned to lay utmost emphasis on protection of the environment during adaptation and implementation of any development project.
 
"Everybody has to pay attention with highest priority to the environment during executing any development project. The project has to be implemented with keeping the option of protecting reservoirs, allowing adequate green space and rainwater harvesting," she directed.
 
The premier passed the directives while witnessing architectural designs of different development projects at her official residence Ganabhaban, said a press release of the Prime Minister's Press Wing.

She also directed the authorities concerned to keep vigilance so that no industrial establishment is constructed here and there. "Industrial establishments will be set up in specific industrial zones in each area. Unplanned industrial establishments cannot be built at random places and this issue must be taken seriously," she added.
 
Emphasizing on increasing diversity in building industrial enterprises, the Prime Minister said agro-processing and information technology devices related industries should be given highest priority.

The head of the government also stressed on increasing exports and to this end, she mentioned about providing subsidies to small industries.

Chief Whip of Parliament Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP, Prime Minister's Office Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Housing and Public Works Secretary Md. Shahid Ullah Khandaker and concerned officials were present.
 
The development projects presented before the premier are: construction of multi-storied residential buildings for government officials and employees in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar proposed by Ministry of Housing and Public Works and RAJUK, construction of Sheikh Hasina International Convention Center at Shibchar on the Jazira side of the Padma Bridge, conservation of flood flow zone at Turag River and compact township development and Keraniganj waterfront smart city construction.
 

Top News

PM Sheikh Hasina / environemnt / development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

8h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

9h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

3h | Videos
The alarming effects of the global food crisis

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

6h | Videos
Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

8h | Videos
The dream of building home on moon

The dream of building home on moon

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide