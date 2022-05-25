PM for protecting environment during implementation of development projects

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the authorities concerned to lay utmost emphasis on protection of the environment during adaptation and implementation of any development project.



"Everybody has to pay attention with highest priority to the environment during executing any development project. The project has to be implemented with keeping the option of protecting reservoirs, allowing adequate green space and rainwater harvesting," she directed.



The premier passed the directives while witnessing architectural designs of different development projects at her official residence Ganabhaban, said a press release of the Prime Minister's Press Wing.

She also directed the authorities concerned to keep vigilance so that no industrial establishment is constructed here and there. "Industrial establishments will be set up in specific industrial zones in each area. Unplanned industrial establishments cannot be built at random places and this issue must be taken seriously," she added.



Emphasizing on increasing diversity in building industrial enterprises, the Prime Minister said agro-processing and information technology devices related industries should be given highest priority.

The head of the government also stressed on increasing exports and to this end, she mentioned about providing subsidies to small industries.

Chief Whip of Parliament Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP, Prime Minister's Office Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Housing and Public Works Secretary Md. Shahid Ullah Khandaker and concerned officials were present.



The development projects presented before the premier are: construction of multi-storied residential buildings for government officials and employees in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar proposed by Ministry of Housing and Public Works and RAJUK, construction of Sheikh Hasina International Convention Center at Shibchar on the Jazira side of the Padma Bridge, conservation of flood flow zone at Turag River and compact township development and Keraniganj waterfront smart city construction.

