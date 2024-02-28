PM promises uninterrupted electricity supply during Tarabi prayers, Sehri

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday assured that there will be no problem of electricity during Tarabi prayers and Sehri time.

"If necessary, loadshedding can be done for two or three hours at a time of the day when the demand is low and it will be at a tolerable level, but then there will be no shortage of electricity. There will be no crisis especially during Tarabi and Seheri," she said while responding to a supplementary question of independent lawmaker elected from Natore Md Abul Kalam during PM's question answer session in the Parliament.

The prime minister said the government spends a lot of money to produce electricity and distribute it at subsidised price.

"Now the price of everything including oil, LNG and transportation has gone up globally. Still we have efforts for the uninterrupted power supply," she said.

She also mentioned that production of electricity can be hindered or reduced as the country has shortage of fuel oil and LNG, and the producing of power is a matter of mechanical issue.

"Power generation can be reduced or interrupted due to any reason," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said although once upon a time there was 10-12 hours of loadshedding in the country, now the situation of the country has changed a lot.

"But I think it is better to have loadshedding occasionally. Then people will not forget the past. At least they will realise where they were and where they are now," she said.